Roman Polanski is engulfed in a legal battle over a rape accusation

Roman Polanski to face rape lawsuit trial in 2025

By Isha Sharma 12:48 am Mar 14, 202412:48 am

What's the story A Santa Monica judge has set a trial date in August 2025 for a rape lawsuit against disgraced Hollywood director Roman Polanski, who has been a fugitive in the US since 1978. The plaintiff claimed Polanski raped her in 1973 at his Benedict Canyon home when she was 16 years old. She first spoke out about the harrowing incident at a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred in August 2017.

The plaintiff said, "It took me a really long time to decide this suit against Mr. Polanski," adding that she finally took the leap "to obtain justice and accountability." Per the plaintiff, identified as Robin M, she didn't speak up in 1973 because she was afraid her father "would do something that might cause him to go to prison for the rest of his life." She was "groggy" when the assault took place, said the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states that the plaintiff met Polanski at a party before the alleged assault. Polanski invited her to dinner, gave her tequila shots, and drove her to his house, where she passed out on his bed. The suit alleges that Polanski ignored her pleas and raped her before driving her home. The woman filed the lawsuit in June 2023 under a California law extending the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse.

Polanski's response; details of different case in Paris

Polanski's attorneys have denied the claim, with his attorney Alexander Rufus-Isaacs stating, "Polanski strenuously denies the allegations in the lawsuit and believes that the proper place to try this case is in the courts." Separately, the 90-year-old director is also facing a defamation trial in Paris involving British actor Charlotte Lewis, who accused him of defaming her when he termed her sexual assault allegations against him a "heinous lie." The incident reportedly dates back to 1983, when she was 16.

Both sides expect written discovery and depositions over the next few months, including a deposition of Polanski. The case could also be resolved before the trial. Moreover, Polanski doesn't have to attend the civil trial in person but could appear via live video feed if needed for testimony. Attorney Gloria Allred confirmed, "He is not coming back. But this is a civil lawsuit. He does not have to appear." Work-wise, Polanski is known for Rosemary's Baby and Macbeth, among others.