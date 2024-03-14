Next Article

SS Rajamouli's son, SS Karthikeya, brought the telugu dubbing rights of Malayalam movie 'Premalu'

SS Rajamouli praises Malayalam industry for producing 'better actors'

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:43 am Mar 14, 2024

What's the story Acclaimed director SS Rajamouli recently attended the Telugu launch event for the Naslen K Gafoor starrer Premalu, where he shared his admiration for the Malayalam film industry. Initially expecting a standard comedy, Rajamouli was pleasantly surprised by the film's captivating plot and depth. He attributed Premalu's success to its outstanding writing and lauded the team for skillfully integrating meme references into the story.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The romantic-comedy film was originally released in cinema halls on February 9, and later in Telugu on March 8. The Telugu dubbing rights of Premalu were brought by Rajamouli's son, SS Karthikeya. Following the movie's resounding reception, a success party was held in Hyderabad. Made on a shoestring budget of Rs. 10 crore, the film has reportedly earned over Rs. 100 crore, and has become one of the biggest Malayalam blockbusters.

Reason behind Mollywood's success

Rajamouli acknowledged Malayalam cinema's prowess in producing better actors

At the event, Rajamouli candidly confessed, "With some jealousy and a bit of pain, we all may have to accept that the Malayalam film industry always produces better actors." He praised the Premalu cast for their remarkable performances and emphasized the consistent delivery of top-notch acting in Mollywood. The director also commended Mamitha Baiju's performance, predicting she would become a fan favorite.

Performance and comparisons

Rajamouli compared Baiju to Sai Pallavi

Rajamouli praised Baiju's performance in Premalu, stating, "I was already impressed by her performance when I watched the trailer." He compared her to actors Sai Pallavi and Geethanjali, adding, "I think she has potential and I see a lot of love for her." He also applauded the rest of the Premalu team for their exceptional work, further showcasing the talent present in the Malayalam cinema.

Film's reception

'Premalu' garnered positive reviews and became an all-time blockbuster

Directed by Girish AD, Premalu has garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews and achieved an all-time blockbuster status. Rajamouli admitted that he typically doesn't watch romantic comedies but found this film surprisingly enjoyable. He emphasized that it's best experienced in theaters, where the laughter of fellow moviegoers enhances the experience. The RRR director also credited Aditya, the Telugu dialogues writer, for his valuable contribution.