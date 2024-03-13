Next Article

By Aikantik Bag 05:21 pm Mar 13, 2024

What's the story Ajay Devgn fans, mark your calendars for May 1, 2025, as the sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy De De Pyaar De is set to grace the big screen then, reported Pinkvilla. The film brings Devgn back together with Luv Ranjan and Bhushan Kumar and will continue the story from where the first installment left off, delving into the unique dynamics of relationships. Meanwhile, you can rewatch the first part on Disney+ Hotstar.

Production

Shooting schedule and storyline of the film

This time, the spotlight will be on Ayesha Khurana's (Rakul Preet Singh) family as they react to her relationship with a man twice her age. De De Pyaar De 2 is slated to begin production in June 2024. A source revealed to Pinkvilla that the sequel will feature a strong musical presence. The film's script is penned by Tarun Jain and Ranjan.

Devgn's career

Devgn's packed pipeline in the coming years

Currently basking in the success of Shaitaan, Devgn has solidified his status as one of Bollywood's most reliable actors. With hit franchises like Singham, Golmaal, and Drishyam under his belt, De De Pyaar De is well on his way to joining the ranks. In addition to these projects, Devgn also has films like Maidaan and Bholaa 2 in the pipeline.