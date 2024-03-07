Next Article

'Article 370' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Article 370' money-minting spree not ending soon

By Aikantik Bag 11:40 am Mar 07, 202411:40 am

What's the story Yami Gautam Dhar has made a good name in Bollywood with her works on celluloid and OTT. The actor's recently released political thriller Article 370 has been a money spinner at the box office. The movie received a great response from critics and viewers too. In its second week, the film is steady and gearing up for a lucrative weekend ahead.

Box office

Aiming for the Rs. 75 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Jambhale directorial earned Rs. 1.6 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 55.95 crore in India. The film revolves around now-abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. The cast includes Kiran Karmarkar, Arun Govil, Divya Seth, and Priya Mani, among others. The project is bankrolled by Aditya Dhar.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post