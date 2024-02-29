Next Article

'Operation Valentine' releases on Friday

'Operation Valentine': Varun Tej's Bollywood debut's censorship, runtime details out

What's the story Get ready, Telegu cinephiles! Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar's highly anticipated Telugu-Hindi film, Operation Valentine, is set to hit theaters on Friday. The film has received a U/A rating from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and boasts a runtime of two hours and four minutes. Tej excitedly announced the news on social media, saying, "Censored! Ready to take off."

Storyline and cast of the film

Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Operation Valentine marks Tej's Bollywood debut and Chhillar's first foray into Telugu films. The gripping plot is based on real-life events, including the 2019 Pulwama Attacks, and follows the story of an Indian Air Force pilot essayed by Tej. The film also explores the psychological aspects and romantic relationship between the lead characters. Alongside the talented duo, the movie features Navdeep, Ruhani Sharma, Mir Sarwar, and others in pivotal roles.

