Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif: Actors whose wedding invites were leaked on social media

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:34 pm Mar 06, 202401:34 pm

What's the story There is always a massive craze around Bollywood weddings. From the number of pre-wedding festivities taking place to what's being served on the menu, fans want to know everything about the lavish affair of these big fat celebrity weddings. Several times, details of their weddings were also leaked online, including their invitation cards. Here are Bollywood couples whose wedding invites got leaked.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are set to take the next step in their relationship. The couple is slated for an intimate wedding ceremony on March 13. Days before their marriage, their invitation card made its way to social media. The card shows caricatures of Samrat and Kharbanda sitting on a sea-facing balcony with their furry friends joining them.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha's wedding became the talk of the town. The couple had their destination wedding in Udaipur in September 2023. The wedding card featured animated images of the venues for all pre-wedding festivities including the Choora and Sehrabandi ceremonies. The card also hinted at the white color theme that the couple chose for their celebrations.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

One of the biggest weddings in recent times was that of actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Held at Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, their wedding was one of the biggest affairs of 2021. Their wedding card, in pastel tones, featured a design of intricate flowers with the names of Kaushal and Kaif written in the center in gold.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor

Fans were shocked when they found out that Shahid Kapoor agreed to an arranged marriage. With time, he and Mira Rajput Kapoor became one of the most beloved celebrity couples. They married in July 2015 and are parents to a daughter and a son. Their invitation card was kept simple yet stunning. The couple also sent out personalized gifts along with the cards.