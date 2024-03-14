Next Article

Box office collection: 'Laapataa Ladies' shows slight growth

By Aikantik Bag 10:00 am Mar 14, 202410:00 am

What's the story Every year Bollywood produces some cinematic gems that get released and exit theaters without anyone batting their eyes. Kiran Rao's recent directorial Laapataa Ladies is set to enter the same list. The critically acclaimed film had considerable buzz after its success at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 but has not been able to capitalize on it during the box office run.

Crucial weekend lies ahead for the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the social drama earned Rs. 42 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 9.83 crore in India. The movie has a crucial time ahead for survival and needs to shift gears over the weekend. The cast includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan, among others.

