Box office collection: 'Laapataa Ladies' experiences mediocre first week

By Aikantik Bag 09:59 am Mar 08, 202409:59 am

What's the story Every year Bollywood produces some cinematic gems which fail to make a mark at the box office. These films remain etched in the hearts of viewers for years to come for their rich content. Kiran Rao's comeback directorial Laapataa Ladies is the same. Despite the buzz, the movie experienced a bad first week and now aims to shift gears on the weekend.

Crucial weekend ahead for the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the social drama earned Rs. 55 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 6.03 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics for its narrative and screenplay. The cast includes Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Pratibha Ranta, and Ravi Kishan, among others. The project is bankrolled by Aamir Khan.

