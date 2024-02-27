'Bramayugam' box office collection

By Aikantik Bag 12:33 pm Feb 27, 2024

What's the story Malayalam movies are known for their cinematic gems, out-of-the-box storytelling, and helming films on a wider range of topics. The recently released monochromatic film Bramayugam has become a raging success at the box office and has been appreciated by critics. The horror thriller has been quite steady in the second week and seeks a commercial boost for longevity in the domestic arena.

Inching closer to the Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rahul Sadasivan directorial earned Rs. 65 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 22.8 crore in India. The movie's biggest highlight is veteran superstar Mammootty's brilliant acting. The actor has become quite experimental in the recent past. The cast includes Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan R. Achari, among others.

