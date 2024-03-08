Next Article

'Ghoomer' to 'Gunjan Saxena': Watch these empowering female-centric films

Bollywood's women-centric movies that show resilient characters

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:10 am Mar 08, 202404:10 am

What's the story Indian cinema has seen a shift in recent years with its female characters and their stories. Today, female actors are leading movies with characters that break stereotypes and defy the odds while showing the spirit of womanhood. As we celebrate International Women's Day on Friday, we bring you some recent examples of Hindi cinema that reflect strong and resilient characters.

#1

'Ghoomer'

R Balki's sports drama Ghoomer starred Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan. Kher plays a character who loses her arm, yet goes on to become a paraplegic cricketer. Bachchan, on the other hand, plays her coach. Kher's character reflected the undying human spirit and the will to face life's every adversity. Though it didn't do well with numbers, the film received critical appreciation.

#2

'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway'

Ashima Chibber's Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway starred Rani Mukerji as a mother who takes up a legal fight against Norway's government to win back her children's custody, which was wrongfully taken from her. Based on a real-life story, Mukerji portrayed how a mother can go to any extent to safeguard her children. The film was released in March 2023.

#3

'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Alia Bhatt as Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi is a role that will be remembered for years. Based on Hussain Zaidi's novel Mafia Queens of Mumbai, this biographical drama is the real-life story of Gangubai Kothewali who was pushed into prostitution and rose to become a voice for sex workers. Released in 2022, it also starred Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo.

#4

'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl'

Janhvi Kapoor earned a lot of appreciation when she played Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena in Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl. As the first female Air Force to fly in a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War, she showed Saxena's testament to resilience. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film, which streamed directly on Netflix, also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi.

Poll

Which among these is your favorite women-centric film?