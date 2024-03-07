Next Article

Aamir Khan reveals reason behind dancing at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding

By Aikantik Bag 05:21 pm Mar 07, 202405:21 pm

What's the story Bollywood star Aamir Khan recently held a laid-back Instagram live session, answering a variety of questions from fans. Topics included his attendance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding party, his daughter Ira Khan's wedding, and his support for ex-wife Kiran Rao's film Laapataa Ladies. Khan kept the vibe casual and easygoing and answered questions while smoking a pipe.

Relation

Khan regards Ambanis as his family

Addressing queries surrounding Ambani's pre-wedding festivities, he said, "Dance toh maine apni beti ki shaadi mein bhi kia aur Mukesh [Ambani] ke bete ki shaadi mein bhi kia kyuki Mukesh mere bahut hi kareeb dost hain. Main bhi unki shaadi mein nachta hu, woh bhi meri shadi mein naachte hain (I danced at my daughter's wedding as well as Mukesh's son's wedding because he is my close friend. I dance at their weddings, they dance at mine)."

Support

Khan urged viewers to support quality cinema

During the session, Khan encouraged people to support quality cinema and newcomers in the industry, as he has done by producing Laapataa Ladies. He urged, "Agar aapko koi film achchi lagi jisme stars na ho toh use zaroor support kariye (Support movies that you like that don't have stars)." Currently, he is filming Sitaare Zameen Par.