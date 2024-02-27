Indian entertainment industry's power couples who own production houses

What's the story Be it an actor or a director, several stars from the Indian film industry and their spouses have turned to production, backing some of the best movies. Among the many famous names of actors who became producers are Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. In this listicle, we bring you Indian showbiz power couples who started their own production companies.

#1

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

In 2002, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife-interior designer Gauri Khan established their production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. A few years later, they ventured into visual effects and created Red Chillies VFX in 2006. Over the years, the iconic Bollywood couple has produced numerous titles including 2023's Jawan and Dunki, and the recently released Netflix film Bhakshak, starring Bhumi Pednekar.

#2

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal founded their production house, Pushing Buttons Studios, in March 2021. Their maiden production venture Girls Will Be Girls made a lot of noise at the Sundance Film Festival, which concluded in January. Their production house on Tuesday announced six upcoming productions, including an adult animated project, a satire, a comedy, a fantasy drama movie, and a documentary.

#3

Siddharth Anand and Mamta Bhatia Anand

Acclaimed filmmaker Siddharth Anand also recently turned to production. He co-founded his production house, Marflix Pictures, along with his wife Mamta Bhatia Anand. They made their production debut with Hrithik Roshan and Padukone starrer Fighter, which was released in January and directed by Anand himself. Fighter marked the third collaboration between Anand and Roshan after Bang Bang! and War.

#4

Atlee and Priya Atlee

Know for titles such as Mersal and Bigil, Atlee is a prominent Tamil director who turned to Hindi cinema with SRK-led Jawan. Having directed critically acclaimed films, Atlee turned to production with Ike's 2017 movie Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae. He started a production house with his wife Priya Atlee under the banner A for Apple Productions. They also produced V Vignaranjan's 2020 film, Andhaghaaram.

#5

Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra

One of the most iconic couples of Hindi cinema were Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra. Together, under their production house Yash Raj Films, they produced several superhit movies including Kabhi Kabhie, Kaala Patthar, Silsila, Chandni, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and many more. YRF is now headed by Aditya Chopra, who has expanded into the digital space with YRF Entertainment.