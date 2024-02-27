'Padatik': Mrinal Sen biopic selected by major film festivals
Srijit Mukherji is one of the most adept filmmakers in Bengali cinema and over the years, the director has delivered both critically acclaimed and commercially viable movies. His upcoming film Padatik—a biopic on the legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen—is currently making rounds on the festival circuit. After a rave response at the London Indian Film Festival 2023, the movie has fetched two more prestigious festivals.
Cast of the film
Mukherji took to social media and stated, "After London Indian Film Festival 2023 and International Film Festival of Kerala 2023, Padatik gets a double selection at New York Indian Film Festival 2024 and Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024. Congratulations to the team!" Bangladeshi actor Chanchal Chowdhury dons the role of Sen. The cast includes Akshay Kapoor and Samrat Chakraborty, among others.