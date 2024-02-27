Kim Kardashian faces backlash for picture mix-up!

Kim Kardashian criticized for sharing wrong picture of death-row prisoner

By Tanvi Gupta 06:05 pm Feb 27, 202406:05 pm

What's the story Kim Kardashian, the reality TV star with 364M Instagram followers, recently faced criticism for mistakenly posting a wrong picture while highlighting a legal case. It all started when she posted a photo of Ivan A. Cantu, a New York project manager, identifying him as death row inmate Ivan Cantu. She quickly removed the post after realizing her error. Subsequently, she apologized to "the person whose image was used in error."

About the mix-up

Ivan A. Cantu thought it was a prank: Report

Ivan A. Cantu—a 60-year-old project manager—was shocked to discover that he was "misidentified" by Kardashian in a Facebook post. Cantu, who was celebrating his 60th birthday, found out about the mistake from his family and initially thought "it was a prank," he told TMZ. In a Facebook post, he wrote, "To all my family and friends, I am not getting executed, some idiot who runs Kardashian used my picture instead of Ivan 'Abner' Cantu."

About the convicted person

Who is death row inmate Ivan Cantu?

Ivan Cantu, a Texas man convicted in 2001 for the murders of his cousin James Mosqueda and Mosqueda's fiancée, 21-year-old Amy Kitchen, has consistently asserted his innocence. He reportedly alleged that a rival drug dealer framed him for the crime. With two previous postponements in 2012 and 2023, his execution by lethal injection is currently scheduled for Wednesday, barring a last-minute appeal, reports stated.

Connection

Kardashian brought attention to Cantu's case

In January, Kardashian brought attention to his case. She encouraged her followers to sign a petition asking Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis to withdraw Cantu's execution date. Notably, Kardashian has shown a strong interest in law, having studied for a few years to become a lawyer like her late father Robert Kardashian. Interestingly, she played a pivotal role in the 2018 release of Alice Marie Johnson, who received a pardon from then-US President Donald Trump.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the post by Kardashian

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, here's a quick look at Kardashian's upcoming projects

On the professional front, the 43-year-old star, who last appeared in the 12th season of American Horror Story, is gearing up to showcase her acting skills in a new Netflix comedy movie titled 5th Wheel, where she will also serve as an executive producer. Additionally, Kardashian is set to feature in and executive produce an upcoming docuseries delving into the craft and technique of iconic actor Elizabeth Taylor.