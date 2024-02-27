Kanye West aka Ye has been in a legal dispute with Adidas since May 2023

Kanye West accuses Adidas of selling 'fake' Yeezy sneakers

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:52 pm Feb 27, 202405:52 pm

What's the story Kanye West, who goes by his moniker Ye, recently accused Adidas of selling "fake" Yeezy sneakers and exploiting artists in an Instagram video. The rapper-turned-fashion designer alleged that the company is releasing unapproved colorways of his popular Yeezy sneakers and suing him for $250M. West also claimed that Adidas is not paying him for the shoes bearing his name and is using contract clauses to "rape an artist...in front of y'all in broad daylight."

Exploitation accusations

West claimed Adidas is using legal loopholes to deceive artists

The ongoing feud between West and Adidas seems to be far from over, as he criticized the company for exploiting legal loopholes and murky language in contracts to take advantage of artists like himself. He specifically called out the promotion of Yeezy Boosts in a new "steel gray" shade, which he asserted was inauthentic. This comes despite a recent photo op with Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden that suggested a reconciliation between the two parties.

West's controversial behavior

Adidas cut ties with West in 2022

Adidas ended its partnership with West in October 2022 after a series of antisemitic tirades and his appearance at a fashion show wearing a 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt. The partnership with the German athletic company accounted for $1.5B of West's net worth, causing him to lose his billionaire status as he became valued at $400M, according to Forbes.

Legal dispute

Ongoing legal disputes between West and Adidas

In May 2023, Adidas filed and then immediately dropped a federal lawsuit against West, aiming to freeze $75M held by the Yeezy brand. The two parties remain locked in a private arbitration dispute, with Adidas claiming that West's "offensive conduct" led to the breakdown of their partnership. Despite these legal battles, West's latest album, Vultures 1, has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

On the personal front

West's daughter North performed with him recently

Several artists, including Snoop Dogg and Ty Dolla Sign, have shown their support for West in the comments of his Instagram post. In a separate event, West and Ty Dolla Sign concluded their European Vultures listening event, where West's daughter, North West, made a surprise appearance on stage in Paris. She performed her father's track Talking from the Vultures 1 album, captivating the crowd alongside her proud father.