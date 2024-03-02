Next Article

The bilingual film marks the Hindi debut of Telugu actor Varun Tej

Box office: Varun Tej's 'Operation Valentine' finds few takers

What's the story Telugu actor Varun Tej made his Bollywood debut with Operation Valentine, co-starring Manushi Chhillar. Released in cinema halls on Friday, the film raked in Rs. 1.25 crore across languages in India on its opening day. Inspired by the true events of India's first-ever airstrike on Pakistan since 1971, it saw a 16.97% occupancy rate in Telugu on Friday. Despite limited pre-release hype, expectations were high for a stronger opening, especially in the Telugu-speaking states.

'Operation Valentine' competing against 'Dune: Part Two'

On Friday, not one but multiple films, including a Hollywood movie, were released in theaters: Dune: Part Two, Operation Valentine, Laapataa Ladies, and Kaagaz 2, among others. Among these, Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two performed the best with a Rs. 2.5 crore opening in India, followed by Operation Valentine. Laapataa Ladies minted Rs. 75 lakh, whereas late actor Satish Kaushik's last film, Kaagaz 2, also performed poorly at the box office.

How Tej prepared for Arjun's role

In Operation Valentine, Tej portrays an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter pilot named Arjun Dev. Discussing the challenges of his role, he said, "Roles like these are not easy, and it's not like you are experienced or you see people from the Air Force in your day-to-day life." To add authenticity to the film, the makers collaborated with a member of the IAF right from the script development process, the actor added.

About 'Operation Valentine' and its cast

Directed and penned by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Operation Valentine tells the story of the aftermath of the devastating Pulwama terrorist attack carried out on February 14, 2019. The film chronicles India's retaliatory Balakot airstrike while exploring the emotional journey of Air Force officers. Alongside Tej and Chhillar, the movie features Ruhani Sharma, Navdeep, Mir Sarwar, Paresh Pahuja, and Article 370 actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi in key roles. The film has been released in both Hindi and Telugu languages.

About its budget and screenings

With an estimated budget of Rs. 42 crore, Operation Valentine is reportedly being shown on 600 screens in the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone. Including 240 screens overseas, it has been released on 1,000 screens worldwide, per reports.