'Fighter' is set to make OTT debut on Netflix

'Fighter' OTT: When, where to watch Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's actioner

By Tanvi Gupta 05:38 pm Mar 20, 202405:38 pm

What's the story Following a successful run in theaters earlier this year, Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, is ready for its digital debut. Netflix India officially announced the release date via an Instagram post, revealing that the film would premiere on Thursday at 12:00am. Bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, the film is helmed by Siddharth Anand based on a story he wrote with Ramon Chibb.

Why does this story matter?

Despite the ban in Gulf nations, and references to sensitive events like the 2019 Pulwama attack and Balakot airstrike, Fighter emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2024. Originally slated for release on 30 September 2023, production delays pushed the release date to January 25, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend. This marked the third collaboration between director Anand and Roshan, following their successes with Bang Bang! (2014) and War (2019).

Extended version to be available on OTT

Per reports, the digital release of the actioner will include an extended version of the film with deleted scenes absent from the theatrical cut. As per the ABP News report, this online version is likely to feature two songs: Ishq Jaisa Kuch and Bekaar Dil, which were initially omitted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Separately, reports indicate that Netflix secured OTT rights for Fighter for a staggering Rs. 150cr.

Sneak peek into the film's storyline and star cast

Anand's directorial presents a riveting tale revolving around India's elite Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots. The plot follows a team called Air Dragons, led by Group captain Rakesh "Rocky" Jai Singh (Kapoor) with IAF pilots Patty (Roshan), Minni (Padukone), Taj (Karan Singh Grover), Basheer "Bash" Khan (Akshay Oberoi), and Sukhi Singh (Banveen Singh) as they take control of the Srinagar Valley.

'Fighter's box office success and predictions for its OTT release

Despite a hefty budget of Rs. 250cr, Fighter managed to rake in Rs. 337.2cr in the box office collection, with a nett collection of Rs. 200cr at the Indian box office. The film garnered mixed reviews but performed exceptionally well in multiplexes. Trade pundits predict a favorable response to its OTT release owing to the film's widespread appeal and the novel pairing of Roshan and Padukone.