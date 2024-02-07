167 Democrats and 14 Republicans have opposed the bill

US lawmakers reject $17.6 billion separate aid bill for Israel

By Riya Baibhawi 04:45 pm Feb 07, 202404:45 pm

What's the story The United States House of Representatives, on Tuesday, voted against a separate Israel aid bill that proposed to provide $17.6 billion (approximately Rs. 14,000 crore) in military aid to the Jewish nation. 167 Democrats, including President Joe Biden and 14 Republicans, have opposed the bill, The Washington Post reported. Critics had earlier described the bill as a "cynical" attempt to derail a "larger" cross-party border security and international assistance package, which included funds for war-torn Ukraine.

Budget battle

Standalone bill faces opposition from both parties

According to reports, 14 Republicans opposed the standalone bill as it lacked the budgetary offsets conservatives have been demanding for every new spending proposal. Democrats largely opposed the bill, fearing that its passage would hinder efforts to provide more aid to Ukraine. House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote in a letter to colleagues, "Unfortunately, the standalone legislation...is not being offered in good faith."

Fund allocation

Provisions of the Israel aid package

The proposed bill included $17.6 billion in military aid for Israel and replenishment of US defense systems. It allocated $4 billion for Israel's missile defense systems, $1.2 billion to counter short-range rockets and mortar threats, funding for advanced weapons systems. Meanwhile, the US$118 billion (approximately Rs. 97,000 crore) border security and international assistance package was introduced by the Democrats-led Senate on Sunday. It includes $14.1 billion in aid for Israel, $60 billion for Ukraine, and $20 billion for border security.

Opposition reacts

House Speaker Johnson slams Biden for not supporting Israel aid

Prior to the vote, the White House issued a statement announcing President Biden's intent to veto the bill if it were to reach his desk. In response, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson argued that it was "outrageous and shameful" for Biden to consider vetoing support for Israel "in their hour of greatest need." He also stated that the larger border and foreign aid plan would be "dead on arrival" in the lower chamber of Congress.