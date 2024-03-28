Next Article

Box office collection: 'Shaitaan' needs momentum for newer milestones

By Aikantik Bag 10:28 am Mar 28, 202410:28 am

What's the story Ajay Devgn is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood and over the years he has also mastered the art of remakes. In an era when remakes are considered commercially unviable, Devgn has been doing them really well and the recently released supernatural thriller Shaitaan is the latest example. The remake of Gujarati film Vash seeks momentum for commercial longevity.

Marching toward the Rs. 150 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vikas Bahl directorial earned Rs. 1.55 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 132.5 crore in India. The film received negative reviews but Devgn's stardom acted as a game changer. The cast includes Janki Bodiwala, Anngad Raaj, Jyotika, and R Madhavan, among others. The project is bankrolled by Devgn.

