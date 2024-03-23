Next Article

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' box office collection: Day 1

Box office: Randeep Hooda's 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' mints Rs. 1.16cr

By Tanvi Gupta 10:43 am Mar 23, 202410:43 am

What's the story The recent biopic Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which explores the life of polarizing Indian freedom fighter and reformer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, debuted at the box office on Friday. The film, both headlined and directed by Randeep Hooda, raked in about Rs. 1.16cr in India on its opening day, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. Released in Hindi and Marathi, the movie also stars Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial in pivotal roles.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Marking Hooda's directorial debut, the biopic was initially slated for release on May 28 last year. However, subsequent reschedules moved the release date to January 26. Legal disputes between producers Anand Pandit and Legends Studios further delayed the film's release. Ultimately, the project—a collaboration between Zee Studios, Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar—made its way to theaters on Friday.

Collection

In numbers: 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar's occupancy rate

The film grossed an estimated Rs. 1.15cr in Hindi and an additional 1 lakh in Marathi, reportedly. It experienced a Hindi occupancy rate of 15.40% on Friday, with night shows boasting the highest turnout at 25.20%. Conversely, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar achieved full Marathi occupancy at 100.00% on the same day. Notably, it faced competition from Kunal Kemmu's comedy Madgaon Express, which reportedly earned Rs. 1.50cr at the box office.

Plotline

The film traces Savarkar's life across a century

The film covers over a century—from 1857 to 1966—presenting Savarkar's story from his viewpoint. It underscores his time in England with India House and Free India Society, his arrest by the British Police, and his mercy petitions to British authorities as a political prisoner. Savarkar advocated for Hindutva to forge a collective Hindu identity, thus earning the honorific prefix "Veer" (brave). In 1948, he faced charges in Mahatma Gandhi's assassination but was acquitted by the court due to insufficient evidence.

Acclaim

Hooda's performance has been applauded despite film's shortcomings

Despite the film's length, editing issues, and other alleged shortcomings, Hooda's performance has received widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike. Significantly, he underwent a physical transformation, shedding nearly 32kgs to portray the lead character. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Hooda revealed, "Being starving and underweight as an actor is a luxury, being starving and underweight as a director is a curse." He also elaborated on the difficulties of maintaining patience while hungry, noting the impact on energy levels.