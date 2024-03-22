Next Article

By Aikantik Bag 12:52 pm Mar 22, 202412:52 pm

What's the story Kartik Aaryan is on a roll! The new generation Bollywood star is on a signing spree and has a power-packed lineup for release. Recently, reports were rife that the Dhamaka actor is set to star in an upcoming action thriller helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Now, a Pinkvilla report suggests that the movie will be bankrolled by Aaryan's long-time collaborator Sajid Nadiadwala. The project is currently in the scripting phase, with negotiations ongoing with producer Nadiadwala.

Details

Budget and tentative release date

The source stated, "The film has been in the writing stage for the last few months and will be the most ambitious project for the director. The prep work has begun and the idea is to take it on floors in the second half of 2024." Speaking about the budget, the insider revealed, "It's a proper action thriller mounted on a budget of Rs. 150 crore." Reportedly, the film is slated for theatrical release in 2025.

What Next?

Upcoming films of Aaryan

Aaryan is known for his comedy films and buddy dramas. His foray into raw action is set to take place in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion slated for June release. Apart from this, the actor is currently filming the third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise set for Diwali release. With such projects up his sleeve, the actor is set to have a great time at the box office.