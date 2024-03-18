Next Article

MM Keeravani collaborates with Anupam Kher for 'Tanvi the Great'

By Tanvi Gupta 01:47 pm Mar 18, 202401:47 pm

What's the story Renowned actor-director Anupam Kher has joined forces with Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani for his forthcoming directorial venture, Tanvi the Great. This collaboration is "expected to yield enchanting melodies." Keeravani, an Oscar and Golden Globe recipient for the song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, expressed his enthusiasm about collaborating with Kher on this venture. The film will be produced under the Anupam Kher Studio banner.

Why does this story matter?

Kher, celebrated for his acting talent in over 200 films, is no stranger to directing. Previously, he helmed the 2002 film, Om Jai Jagadish, and is now returning to the director's chair after over two decades with TTG. While the film's cast is yet to be unveiled, Kher had disclosed that he was nurturing this musical narrative for three years and was set to begin filming on Maha Shivratri.

'Work was never this much fun before': Keeravani's statement

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to announce the exciting collaboration between the two industry stalwarts. Speaking about it, composer Keeravani stated, "I am thrilled to be a part of Tanvi The Great. Collaborating with Anupam Kher is like being yourself all the time. Work was never this much fun before."

'A musical story of passion, courage, innocence and, joy...'

Notably, Kher announced his directorial comeback on his 69th birthday on March 7. He shared a heartfelt video of himself receiving blessings from his mother, stating, "Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother." The actor added, "Have been working on this musical story of Passion, Courage, Innocence and, Joy for the last three years."

In case you missed the announcement post, look here

From actor to director: Kher's illustrious cinematic journey

Kher has always been a versatile figure. Alongside a successful acting career, he has hosted various TV shows like Say Na Something to Anupam Uncle and The Anupam Kher Show. Additionally, from 2003 to 2004, he served as chairman of the Indian Film Censor Board. In 2011, Kher ventured into writing with his bestselling book The Best Thing About You Is You! Meanwhile, Kher was last seen in Kaagaz 2, and he will next appear in Vijay 69.