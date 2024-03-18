Next Article

Box office collection: 'Article 370' maintains supremacy on fourth weekend

What's the story Political thrillers have become quite a staple in Bollywood and the recently released Yami Gautam Dhar-headlined film Article 370 has emerged as a money spinner. The movie received decent reviews from critics and viewers. It showed growth over the fourth weekend and is inching closer to the Rs. 75 crore mark in India. Gautam Dhar's fan base has been key to the success, too.

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Jambhale directorial earned Rs. 1.6 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 72.5 crore in India. The makers will aim to hold the momentum on weekdays for box office longevity. The cast includes Kiran Karmarkar, Arun Govil, Divya Seth, and Priya Mani, among others. The project is bankrolled by Aditya Dhar.

