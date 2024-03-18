Next Article

Box office collection: 'Shaitaan' surpasses Rs. 100cr. mark in India

By Aikantik Bag 09:36 am Mar 18, 202409:36 am

What's the story Ajay Devgn is a bonafide superstar of Bollywood and he proved it again with the recently released supernatural thriller Shaitaan. The movie marked the start of Devgn's most eventful year, showcasing an exuberant hold at the box office. The movie has surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark in India in the second weekend and is aiming for newer records.

Seeking stability and momentum on the commercial front

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vikas Bahl directorial earned Rs. 9.75 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 103.45 crore in India. The film shifted gears over the weekend and kept dominating the box office. The cast includes Janki Bodiwala, Jyotika, and R Madhavan, among others. The project is bankrolled by Devgn and Jio Studios.

