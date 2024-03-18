Next Article

'Yodha' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Yodha' hustles well over opening weekend

By Aikantik Bag 09:33 am Mar 18, 202409:33 am

What's the story Sidharth Malhotra has cemented his place as a suave action hero in Bollywood. His recently released actioner Yodha was in the buzz for long but due to several postponements, the excitement went down among fans. The movie experienced a decent opening weekend and the makers will earn to keep up the momentum on weekdays. Let's dissect the box office collection.

Box office

Marching toward Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha directorial earned Rs. 7 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 16.85 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics and viewers. The cast includes Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, Ronit Roy, Sunny Hinduja, and Kritika Bhardwaj, among others. The project is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post