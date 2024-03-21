Next Article

Kartik Aaryan might star in Vishal Bhardwaj's next 'gritty thriller'

What's the story Over time, Kartik Aaryan has cemented his position as an actor to watch out for with his experiments across genres. While he is already occupied with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Chandu Champion, speculations suggest that he is reportedly in talks with National Award-winning director Vishal Bhardwaj about a forthcoming thriller. Aaryan was last seen in Sameer Vidwans's Satyaprem Ki Katha, a romantic drama co-starring Kiara Advani. It was released in June 2023.

While Aaryan has mostly been the frontrunner in out-and-out commercial projects, such as Sony Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, he has also traversed the thriller territory with Dhamaka and Freddy. Moreover, Bhardwaj is also looking to return to theaters; his last theatrical release was Pataakha, which was released in 2018 and starred Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra. Their collaboration, thus, might spring a surprise!

Aaryan-Bhardwaj film expected in cinemas by 2025

An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "Kartik Aaryan is balancing his line-up. He did back-to-back commercial films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shehzada and followed it up with an intense love story like Satyaprem Ki Katha." "He is now looking to take things a notch higher by getting into conversations with National Award-winning director. It's a gritty thriller and the duo are jamming well on the subject."

Aaryan and Bhardwaj will co-produce the thriller

The anticipated thriller will be a joint production venture between Aaryan and Bhardwaj and will be a theatrical release in 2025. The source further added, "Despite Vishal Bhardwaj's recent films premiering on digital platforms, his upcoming project with Aaryan will grace the big screen." Production is slated to kick off in the second half of 2024, once Aaryan wraps up Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Aaryan has two releases slated for this year

Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of Chandu Champion. Directed by Kabir Khan, it will be released on June 14. It is reportedly based on the life of a war hero and India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. Other than that, Aaryan will reprise his role as Rooh Baba in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which will release this Diwali and also features Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan.