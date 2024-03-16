Next Article

Why Ranbir Kapoor-Nitesh Tiwari-Sai Pallavi's 'Ramayana' has been delayed

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:35 pm Mar 16, 202401:35 pm

What's the story Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited Ramayana﻿, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has reportedly encountered delays and production challenges. Initially set to start shooting in March, the film's schedule has reportedly been pushed to mid-April due to concerns over costume and set design. Additionally, rumors suggest that producer Madhu Mantena has withdrawn from the project, although no official statement has been released so far. He was to co-produce it with Allu Aravind.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Tiwari's Ramayana, though yet to be officially announced, is one of the most highly anticipated films in Hindi cinema. This is because of its scale, mammoth subject, ensemble cast, and Tiwari's track record (Chillar Party, Dangal). According to reports, the film is being written by Sridhar Raghavan and has been split into three parts. The first installment will conclude at Goddess Sita's abduction by Ravana.

Delay in filming

The shooting has been pushed to mid-April

In February, a look test for the cast prompted the filmmakers to reevaluate the costumes, as they failed to meet expectations. Per Mid-Day's report, "The costumes were authentic, but felt lacking in terms of scale and grandeur. Additional costume designers, who have worked on mythological offerings, were hired last week. The outfit should be locked by March 25." Minor adjustments to the set design will also be made before shooting commences between April 12 and 15.

Details

Meet the stars of 'Ramayana'

The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol as Ram, Sita, Ravana, and Hanuman, respectively. Bobby Deol and Vijay Sethupathi are reportedly in discussions for the roles of Kumbhakarna and Vibhashana, respectively. Amitabh Bachchan is rumored to portray King Dashrath, but there's no confirmation. Namit Malhotra, CEO of Oscar-winning VFX company DNEG, has also joined the production team. Malhotra is known for films such as Interstellar, Inception, Dune: Part One, and Oppenheimer.

Preparations for the role

Meanwhile, Kapoor to take up voice training for 'Ramayana'

Kapoor will reportedly undergo voice and diction training. A source cited by India Today stated, "Ranbir has a certain baritone and a way of speaking his lines. It is symbolic and if you have even closed your eyes, you can recognize a dialogue purely based on Ranbir's voice." "In Ramayana, Nitesh wants to make sure Ranbir sounds different from the characters he's played in the past. Being a versatile actor, Ranbir is enjoying this process of trying something new."