Box office: 'Shaitaan' holds strong against new entrants 'Yodha,' 'Bastar'

By Tanvi Gupta 12:39 pm Mar 16, 202412:39 pm

What's the story Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's occult thriller Shaitaan has impressively captivated audiences since its theatrical release on March 8. Continuing its impressive run at the box office, the film raked in an estimated Rs. 4.5cr on its eighth day (Friday). Despite facing competition from new releases like Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha and Adah Sharma's Bastar: The Naxal Story, Shaitaan has managed to hold its own among its contemporaries.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Directed by Vikas Bahl—renowned for his projects like Queen and Super 30—Shaitaan has become yet another success in his portfolio, surpassing the Rs. 100cr mark at the global box office. It's rare to witness a psychological thriller garnering such attention at the Indian box office, especially in recent times. Moreover, Shaitaan now stands as the third-highest-grossing film of 2024 so far, following Hrithik Roshan's Fighter and Shahid Kapoor's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Collection breakdown

In detail: 'Shaitaan's weekday earnings and occupancy

After a strong opening of a staggering Rs. 14.75cr last Friday, Shaitaan collected Rs. 79.75cr in one week. On Friday (day 8), the film witnessed an approximately 21% dip in earnings, from Rs. 5.75cr on Thursday (day 7) to Rs. 4.50cr on Friday (day 8), per Sacnilk. However, it has consistently maintained a commendable performance overall, with its total collection in India reaching Rs. 84.25cr net and globally, a reported Rs. 118cr.

Storyline

What is the plot of 'Shaitaan?

Shaitaan is the Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed Gujarati film Vash, which has garnered mostly positive reviews from film critics and audiences alike. The story revolves around a family led by Devgn and Jyotika, whose peace is shattered by an unwelcome guest portrayed by Madhavan. He manipulates a young girl (Janki Bodiwala, in her Hindi film debut) through black magic, leading her to embrace her dark side and turn against her own family.

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Devgn has a busy year ahead with these releases

Shaitaan marked the beginning of a series of releases for Devgn in 2024. Next, audiences will see him grace the sports biographical drama Maidaan, set to hit theaters on April 10. Following that, the long-awaited Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha featuring his frequent collaborator Tabu is scheduled for an April 26 release. Further down the line, fans can look forward to Singham 3 and Raid 2, which are slated for August 15 and November 15, respectively.