Nepotism to 'Cirkus' failure, Ajay-Rohit's 'Koffee With Karan' episode highlights

Dec 21, 2023

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty spilled beans on their decades-long friendship

After the much-loved episode starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar's latest Koffee With Karan episode featured the iconic actor-director duo and friends, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. In the fresh episode, they spoke about many things, including their friendship, their children's future aspirations, successes and failures, and more. Here are the key moments from the episode.

Friendship of three decades

Many may have thought that Devgn and Shetty have been thick friends since Golmaal. However, the episode highlighted their three-decade-old friendship which goes back to the Phool Aur Kaatein days which marked Devgn's acting debut and Shetty's assistant director journey. Shetty's directorial debut Zameen starred Devgn in the lead. Even today, Shetty discusses all his films with Devgn, whether they feature him or not.

Did you know Devgn's father was once a gangster?

Recalling his father's journey in Bollywood, Devgn spoke about Veeru Devgan's carpentry days in Mumbai before entering the film business. "He became one of the gangsters in Sion Koliwada. One day a very senior action director, Ravi Khanna, was passing by and there was this street fight going on. He stopped his car and called my dad. That's where he started from," said Devgn.

Devgn on the nepotism debate

The 54-year-old actor also spoke about the nepotism debate. "Today you go on social media and read so many things like nepotism but people don't realize that the generations have worked very hard to reach here. It's not an easy story," he said. Karan Johar also added to it while talking about Yash Johar's initial failure before becoming one of the biggest filmmakers.

I failed as a director: Shetty on 'Cirkus'

Shetty's 2022 directorial Cirkus, starring his Simmba actor Ranveer Singh was a disaster at the box office. He acknowledged that he failed as a director while recalling words of wisdom from Anupam Kher, who visited him after the film's failure, and told Shetty: "After a point in your life, when you've worked so much, it's the event that fails and not you."

On their kids' careers in showbiz

Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan is a star kid who is often clicked by the paparazzi. While everyone's awaiting her Bollywood debut, her father revealed she doesn't want to be a part of the industry, at the moment. On the other hand, Shetty revealed his son wants to get into showbiz and will join his father to learn the tricks and traits.

Insecurity of new-age actors

The actor-director duo also put in their two pennies on younger-generation actors. Calling them "insecure," Shetty said, "I think they are very insecure. And I don't know why. Maybe they have their own thing because they are born in this generation." When Johar pin-pointed how they're hesitant to do multi-hero films, Devgn said, "I think they don't have the security of doing solos either."

KJo on his rift with Devgn

When Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil clashed with Devgn's Shivaay, it created a rift between them. While they eventually ironed out their differences with time, Johar revealed how Devgn was gracious enough to let go of it all when Johar met him inside his vanity. He also jokingly said how Kajol asked him not to have any clashes in the future with Devgn's film(s).

