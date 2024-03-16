Next Article

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid had an 'aww'dorable moment at a dinner

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid steal a kiss in NYC

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:38 pm Mar 16, 2024

What's the story Bradley Cooper, 49, and Gigi Hadid, 28, were spotted locking lips at Via Carota in New York City on Thursday, reported Hollywood media outlets. They were out attending a group dinner celebrating Canadian TV personality Antoni Porowski's 40th birthday. The Hollywood actor and supermodel were joined by Queer Eye star Tan France, among a few other friends. The public display of affection comes as the confirmation of their relationship, rumors of which have been swirling for a while now.

Here's their mushy PDA movement

Context

Why does this story matter?

Rumors about the two dating have been doing rounds for the past few months. Initially, it was speculated that the couple would go public with their relationship at the recent Academy Awards, but they opted for a more laid-back setting in NYC for their affectionate evening. Hadid was previously rumored to be dating Leonardo DiCaprio, but their "romance" fizzled out sans any major updates or confirmations.

A look at their relationship

Cooper and Hadid's dating timeline

Cooper and Hadid first made headlines in October 2023 when they were seen leaving the same restaurant together. Back then, a source told PEOPLE that Cooper and Hadid were just "having fun" and that Hadid has "had sort of a crush on [Cooper] for a while." "It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives, and understand what life is like in these circles. It's cute...and there is an attraction," the source further said.

Meeting the family

When Cooper's mother joined them over dinner

After the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, Cooper's mother, Gloria, who accompanied him to the awards ceremony, joined them for a night out at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. Per PEOPLE's source, "They were with a group of friends and all had fun. Bradley and Gigi looked happy together. They weren't overly affectionate, but it was still obvious that they are dating. There were lots of loving glances and flirting." "Whenever his mom spoke, she listened enthusiastically and kept smiling."

Of love, support, and promotions

Cooper was spotted wearing Hadid's clothing brand

In February, Cooper was spotted wearing a sweater from Hadid's clothing brand Guest in Residence during a solo walk in NYC. This isn't the first time Cooper has sported items from Hadid's brand, as he has been seen wearing her designs multiple times since their relationship rumors began. Prior to this recent dinner date, the couple was also seen together in London on January 26, holding hands while out for a stroll.

Their previous relationships

Take a look at their past relationships and kids

Actor-filmmaker Cooper was married to actor Jennifer Esposito between 2006 and 2007. Thereafter, he dated actor Zoë Yadira Saldaña from 2011 to 2013 and then supermodel Irina Shayk from 2015 to 2019. He has a daughter, Lea de Seine, with Shayk. Hadid, on the other hand, was in a relationship with singer Zayn Malik between 2015 and 2021; it ended rather acrimoniously. They share a daughter together.