Next Article

Emma Stone won Best Actress Oscar

Academy Awards'24: Emma Stone wins Best Actress for 'Poor Things'

By Aikantik Bag 08:13 am Mar 11, 202408:13 am

What's the story Emma Stone clinched her second Best Actress Oscar at the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles for her role in the period fantasy comedy Poor Things. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and based on Alasdair Gray's novel, Stone plays Bella Baxter, a character created by implanting a child's brain into an adult's body. Stone previously won the Best Actress award for La La Land (2016).

Speech

Gift of a lifetime: Stone on Oscar win

In her emotional acceptance speech, Stone acknowledged her main competitor, Lily Gladstone, saying she was in awe of Gladstone and expressing hope to work together in the future. She also thanked the Poor Things team, including Lanthimos, calling her role as Bella a "gift of a lifetime." Stone expressed her gratitude to her family, husband, and daughter.

Nomination

Other nominees in the category

Competing against a formidable lineup of actors, Stone emerged victorious over Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon, Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall, and Carey Mulligan for Maestro, among others. Before her Best Actress wins, Stone received two Best Supporting Actress nominations for Birdman (2014) and for The Favourite (2018) but did not win either. With her second Oscar, Stone now stands alongside Meryl Streep, Jane Fonda, and Jodie Foster as double Best Actress winners.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post