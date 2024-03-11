Next Article

The 96th Academy Awards took place on Sunday

96th Academy Awards: Robert Downey Jr., Christopher Nolan honored

By Isha Sharma 08:08 am Mar 11, 202408:08 am

What's the story The biggest night in world cinema, the Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (early morning on Monday in India). Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, they witnessed the presence of the who's who of Hollywood. After fierce competition between numerous top films of 2023, the results are finally out. Here's a roundup of the major winners.

#1

Best Film, Best Director

Oppenheimer snagged Best Film. Other competitors were American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, The Zone of Interest, and Poor Things. Best Director went to Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) after defeating Jonathan Glazer (The Zone...), Justine Triet (Anatomy...), Martin Scorsese (Killers...), and Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things). It's his first Academy Award victory.

#2

Best Actor

Another category worth watching out for was Best Actor, populated by Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Cillian Murphy, and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction). Murphy lifted the golden statue! Oppenheimer was released in July 2023, clashing with Barbie; Murphy played the titular character, J Robert Oppenheimer in the film. This is his first Oscar win.

#3

Best Actress

The nominees for Best Actress were Annette Bening for Nyad, Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon, Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall, Carey Mulligan for Maestro, and Emma Stone for Poor Things. Stone emerged victorious in this category for playing the lead Bella Baxter in the comedy-drama. During her speech, she said, "Lily, I share this with you."

#4

Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress

Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer was adjudged the Best Supporting Actor after whizzing past Sterling K Brown for American Fiction, Robert De Niro for Killers...., Ryan Gosling for Barbie, and Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things. Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) clinched the Best Supporting Actress Oscar after defeating Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), America Ferrera (Barbie), and Jodie Foster (Nyad).

#5

Best International Feature, Best Animated Feature

Io Capitano, Perfect Days, Society of the Snow, The Teachers' Lounge, and The Zone of Interest battled it out in the Best International Feature category, with TZOI emerging as the winner. As for Best Animated Feature, it went to The Boy and the Heron after scoring an edge over Elemental, Nimona, Robot Dreams, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

#6

Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Screenplay

American Fiction, Barbie, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and The Zone of Interest had received nominations in the Best Adapted Screenplay category, with the award going to American Fiction. Best Original Screenplay, on the other hand, was a fight between Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Maestro, May December, and Past Lives. Anatomy of a Fall swept this category. Congratulations to all the winners!