Next Article

Interesting story behind Bella's 'Poor Things' Oscar-winning outfits

Story behind Bella Baxter's Oscar-winning 'Poor Things' outfits

By Tanvi Gupta 06:33 am Mar 11, 202406:33 am

What's the story At the 96th Academy Awards, Yorgos Lanthimos's Poor Things clinched the Best Costume Oscar for its depiction of Emma Stone's character, Bella Baxter. Bella's wardrobe, known as "Bella Style," evolves with her character's journey in the film, earning costume designer Holly Waddington an Oscar trophy. Described as a fusion of the "age of Innocence, surrealism, and couture," or Victorian steampunk, Bella's outfits helped in visual storytelling, providing insights into her persona as the narrative unfolded.

Did you know?

Outfits were inspired by costume designer's toddlers

In a recent interview with The Daily Mail, Waddington shared that the outfits were influenced by the fashion preferences of her two young sons. The British Oscar winner revealed that her kids, aged two and five, played a role in shaping Bella's child-like appearance. As the story unfolds, Bella receives a baby's brain from a scientist and dons babydoll dresses, oversized frilly sleeves, and repurposed pants.

Outfit transformation

Bella's outfit transformation signifies her character arc

As Poor Things progresses, Bella's wardrobe undergoes a significant transformation. By the end, she is seen wearing a cream-colored knit turtleneck and tobacco-hued culottes—a mature yet stylish ensemble with a touch of flair in the sleeves. This outfit starkly contrasts her earlier attire, which featured frilly, frothy materials and pastel shades. The change symbolizes Bella's journey in the film as she ultimately creates a world where she can study and chase her dream of becoming a doctor.

Oscar wins

Know more about 'Poor Things'

During the ceremony, Poor Things not only secured the Best Costume Design Oscar but also triumphed in the categories of Best Production Design and Best Makeup & Hairstyling. Based on Alasdair Gray's 1992 novel, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Jerrod Carmichael. Set in Victorian London, the story revolves around Bella, a young woman resurrected via a brain transplant, embarking on a journey of self-discovery.