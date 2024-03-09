Next Article

Box office performances: 'Laapataa Ladies,' 'Article 370'

'Shaitaan' casts shadow on 'Laapataa Ladies'; 'Article 370' largely unaffected

By Tanvi Gupta 10:38 am Mar 09, 202410:38 am

What's the story Despite the release of R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn's highly-anticipated eerie thriller Shaitaan on Friday, Yami Gautam Dhar's political drama Article 370 maintained its stronghold at the box office into its third week. However, the new release has cast a shadow on Kiran Rao's already struggling Laapataa Ladies—released on March 1—failing to attract audiences to theaters. Let's look at the detailed box office collections of both Article 370 and Laapataa Ladies.

Collection

Day-wise breakdown of 'Laapataa Ladies'

Featuring fresh faces Sparsh Shrivastav, Nitanshi Goel, and Pratibha Ratna, LL made its mark at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2023, earning acclaim from critics. Despite the positive reception, the film struggled to translate its success into numbers. Per Sacnilk, it collected only Rs. 6.05cr in its first week and added a mere 65 lakh on the second Friday (Day 8), bringing its total to Rs. 6.7cr (India nett).

Collection

Earnings report: 'Article 370' emerged strong with Rs. 59.55cr

Meanwhile, the Aditya Dhar-backed venture, Article 370—released on February 23—enjoyed a robust first week with earnings of Rs. 35.6cr. However, in its second week, the film experienced a decline, managing to collect Rs. 22.3cr. As it entered its third Friday (Day 15), Article 370 added Rs. 1.65cr, reaching a cumulative total of Rs. 59.55cr. The upcoming week presents a crucial challenge as it faces stiff competition from Shaitaan, which opened with Rs. 14.2cr on Friday.

About the movie

Here's what 'Article 370' is all about

As the name suggests, the film intricately explores the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019—a pivotal moment leading to the removal of special status from Jammu and Kashmir. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the narrative unfolds with Priya Mani, Kiran Karmarkar, and Arun Govil playing key roles. Notably, the movie joined the list of banned films in Gulf countries, following the prohibition of Hrithik Roshan's Fighter in January.

Plot, cast

Meanwhile, know the plot and production details of 'Laapataa Ladies'

Set in the fictional state of Nirmal Pradesh in 2001, Laapataa Ladies tells the story of two brides, Phool and Pushpa, who are accidentally swapped during a train journey—thanks to their ghoonghat (veil). Directed by Rao and produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Rao's Kindling Productions, the film is presented by Jio Studios. Sneha Desai wrote the screenplay and dialogues, with Divyanidhi Sharma contributing additional dialogues.