Sonu Sood has directed and starred in 'Fateh'

Sonu Sood's directorial debut 'Fateh' teaser promises action extravaganza

By Isha Sharma 01:28 pm Mar 16, 202401:28 pm

What's the story Actor Sonu Sood, known for films such as Happy New Year and Dabangg, is now venturing into a different territory: direction. After unveiling the poster for his debut feature directorial Fateh on Friday, he took to social media on Saturday to share the teaser. Delving into the realm of cybercrime, the movie boasts the tagline "Never Underestimate A Nobody." Sood wrote online "Aa Raha Hoon #Fateh! Brace yourselves for the biggest action-packed thriller!"

The teaser

The clip doesn't reveal much but establishes Sood's character

The teaser—over a minute long—starts with a conversation between Sood and seemingly a police officer, who asks Sood about killing 40 people. "50 people," Sood's character proudly corrects him, saying "You will never find the rest of the bodies." Going by the visuals, the film will feature high-quality stunts and will be a high-octane action-thriller. It will be released in cinemas this year, though the release date is awaited.

Twitter Post

Check out the teaser here

About the film

Quadruple role for Sood in 'Fateh'

In Fateh, Sood wears multiple hats as lead actor, director, writer, and producer. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role and is produced by Sonali Sood, Shakti Sagar Productions, and Zee Studios. Promising a unique blend of never-seen-before action sequences, the movie will bring together Indian and Hollywood crew members to craft a heart-stopping cinematic experience.

Intention

Why did Sood pick up the project?

Speaking about the film earlier, Sood said, "As a director, I could tell the story in the right way, the way I wanted to address this issue [of cybercrime]. So, I think Fateh is going to be very special and personal." "People will be able to relate to Fateh because of the trouble they went through (regarding Deepfakes and morphed media circulated online)."

Career

As we await 'Fateh,' revisit Sood's career

Sood is known for Hindi films such as Yuva, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Jodhaa Akbar, Singh Is Kinng, and Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi. Other than that, his repertoire includes South Indian projects such as Super, Athadu, Chandramukhi, and Uu Kodathara? Ulikki Padathara? Beyond work, he garnered recognition for his philanthropic efforts through his Sood Charity Foundation, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.