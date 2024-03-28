Next Article

Kristen Stewart will only do a Marvel film with Greta Gerwig

By Isha Sharma 10:22 am Mar 28, 202410:22 am

What's the story Kristen Stewart, best known for her portrayal of Bella Swan in the Twilight films, has expressed a desire to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, in some way, at least. During her recent appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, she emphasized that she would be a part of a superhero/Marvel film only if Barbie filmmaker Greta Gerwig was aboard as the director. Will a collaboration like this ever happen? Only time will tell.

Stewart's statement

This is what Stewart has demanded

Stewart said, "It [being in a superhero movie] sounds like a f-cking nightmare, actually." "But maybe the world changes. If Greta Gerwig asked me to do a Marvel movie, then I would do it." "I like big movies because I like people to watch them when I'm in them. The system would have to change...What ends up happening is this algorithmic, weird experience where you can't feel personal at all about it."

Gerwig's superhero ambitions

Gerwig on her plans for a superhero film

Gerwig, known for her female-centric films, had earlier expressed interest in helming a superhero project. She told Rolling Stone, "Yes, of course. It would have to be something I had a feeling for and a relationship to. A well-shot, well-executed action movie is just incredible." "I think probably every director has a fantasy baseball league in their head of what movies they want to make." "I want to play in lots of different worlds. That's the goal."

'Twilight's animated future

Meanwhile, we might get an animated 'Twilight' soon

News broke earlier this year that Lionsgate was developing an animated series based on the Twilight films. The company is currently in the process of finding a suitable network or streaming platform for the series. It's still uncertain whether this project will be a complete reimagining of Stephanie Meyer's original work or a spin-off set within the same universe.

Stewart's career

A quick look at Stewart's life and career

Apart from the Twilight films, Stewart has also made a name for herself through Hollywood movies such as Snow White and the Huntsman, Panic Room, Charlie's Angels, Spencer, and Crimes of the Future. For several years, she also made headlines for her public relationship with Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, though the two eventually broke up. She has been engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer since 2021.