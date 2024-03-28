Next Article

Box office collection: 'Yodha' fights for stability in second week

By Aikantik Bag 09:45 am Mar 28, 2024

What's the story Sidharth Malhotra broke out as an action star with the success of Shershaah and fans were eagerly waiting for his next actioner, Yodha. The film's release went through several delays and is now running in theaters. In its second week, the movie is struggling for momentum and the makers are gearing up to make up over the weekend.

Aiming for the Rs. 50 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha directorial earned Rs. 60 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 32.28 crore in India. The movie received decent reviews and positive responses from viewers. The cast includes Raashii Khanna, Ronit Roy, and Disha Patani, among others. The project is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

