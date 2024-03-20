Next Article

Dan Schneider expresses regret, addresses accusations

What's the story Dan Schneider, the former Nickelodeon producer, has expressed regret over his past conduct in a video statement. This comes after his TV empire underwent a critical examination in the recent docuseries Quiet on Set. In the said clip, he extended apologies to staff members who experienced "unease" during their tenure on his shows. He also admitted to previous "aggressive conduct" and expressed remorse for not providing individuals with sufficient time amid multiple projects.

Why does this story matter?

The four-part investigative docuseries—aired on Max last week—sought to uncover accusations of sexual misconduct that young actors purportedly endured during Schneider's stint at Nickelodeon in the 2000s. Many former child actors, parents, and crew members shared stories about Schneider's alleged misuse of authority, who created hit series like The Amanda Show. In 2018, he and Nickelodeon ended their two-decade relationship following an investigation that found no evidence of misconduct. However, it concluded that Schneider was "verbally abusive on set."

Schneider faced accusations of 'inappropriate content' in shows

Quiet on Set brought to light accusations that Schneider frequently incorporated "inappropriate humor" and suggestive pranks into his series aimed at children. During a presentation to Marc Summers—former host of Nickelodeon's Double Dare—an example involved Ariana Grande's character, Cat Valentine, "inappropriately handling" a potato. In response to these allegations, Schneider, on Tuesday, posted a 19-minute video, featuring an interview with BooG!E (T-Bo of iCarly).

'I owe some people a pretty strong apology...'

"Me facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing...I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology," Schneider stated in the video. The former showrunner maintained that he was "there for these young actors often when nobody else was" and denied that any of his relationships with them were "inappropriate." He added, "Had there been any scenes or outfits that were inappropriate in any way, they would have been flagged and blocked by this multilayered scrutiny."

He denied claims of employing Brian Peck—accused of sexual abuse

Further, he refuted claims of employing Brian Peck, a dialogue coach found guilty of child sexual abuse in 2004 and recounted assisting actor Drake Bell's mother with her testimony against Peck, referring to it as the "most challenging period of his career." During the episode, Bell shared his story of alleged abuse at the hands of Peck for the first time. Other allegations against Schneider included creating "toxic workplace conditions" on his shows.

Schneider pondered over changes he would implement in hindsight

Finally, the producer admitted that given another opportunity, he would adopt a different strategy for his shows. He proposed having therapists available on set to guide young actors and stressed the importance of better treatment for all individuals involved in the productions. Viewing the docuseries, he stated, allowed him to recognize the pain in some people's expressions, which filled him with remorse and a resolve to improve.

You can watch the full video here