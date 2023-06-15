World

Australian lawmaker alleges sexual assault in Parliament; Liberal senator responds

Australian lawmaker alleges sexual assault in Parliament; Liberal senator responds

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 15, 2023 | 03:53 pm 3 min read

Lidia Thorpe alleges sexual assault against powerful men in Parliament

Australian lawmaker Lidia Thorpe on Thursday leveled sexual assault claims against fellow senator David Van in Parliament and alleged that the building was "not a safe place" to work for women. During her tearful Senate address, the 49-year-old leader said she had been subjected to "sexual comments," cornered in a stairwell, "propositioned," and "inappropriately touched" by "powerful men."

Why does this story matter?

For years, high-profile allegations of assault and harassment inside Parliament have roiled politics in Australia. A government-backed investigation from 2021 revealed that bullying and sexual harassment were widespread in the Australian Parliament, affecting both staff and lawmakers. As per the report, one in three individuals working in Parliament at the time claimed to "have experienced some form of sexual harassment while working."

I was afraid to walk out of office: Thorpe

While describing her experiences inside Parliament, Thorpe stated that the word "sexual assault" stood for different things to different people. "What I experienced was being followed, aggressively propositioned, and inappropriately touched," Thorpe told lawmakers. "I was afraid to walk out of the office door. I would open the door slightly and check the coast was clear before stepping out," added the 49-year-old.

Had to be accompanied by someone while walking: Thorpe

She also claimed that other women had experienced similar things inside the building. "It was to the degree that I had to be accompanied by someone whenever I walked inside this building," alleged Thorpe. "I know there are others that have experienced similar things and have not come forward in the interests of their careers," she added.

You can watch Thorpe's Senate address here

Know about Van's response to Thorpe's sexual assault claims

In response, Van told the Senate that he would "fully cooperate" with investigations into the sexual assault allegation against him while also strenuously denying Thrope's claims against him. "Nothing that she has alleged about me is truthful," the Liberal senator said. "There should be and must be an investigation into these outrageous claims so they can be proved to be false," Van added.

Van to no longer sit in Liberal party room: Dutton

Amid the sexual assault claims against Van,opposition leader Peter Dutton announced on Thursday that the senator would no longer sit in the Liberal Party room. "I met with Senator Van this morning, and a short time ago, I advised Senator Van of my decision that he should no longer sit in the Liberal Party room," Dutton announced during a press conference.

Video of Dutton's media address

Thorpe thanks supporters in Twitter post

Share this timeline