Next Article

'RC16' is set to be helmed by Buchi Babu Sana

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor attend 'RC16's 'muhurat' ceremony

By Aikantik Bag 01:24 pm Mar 20, 202401:24 pm

What's the story Mega Power Star Ram Charan is currently one of the most sought-after actors in India. After the global success of RRR, the focus on Charan's upcoming projects is quite high. Recently, the muhurat ceremony of his next, tentatively titled RC16, took place in Hyderabad. The ceremony was attended by the lead pair Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. It will mark the latter's second Telugu project.

Production

Plotline and crew of the film

The upcoming film will be helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, marking his first collaboration with Charan. Reportedly, the film will be a rural sports drama revolving around Kabaddi. The project is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and the music is helmed by AR Rahman. Charan is currently filming Game Changer directed by Shankar, slated for 2024 release.

Twitter Post

Check 'muhurat' glimpse here