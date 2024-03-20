Next Article

Inquiry into Kate Middleton's hospital records breach

London hospital staff 'tried to access' Kate Middleton's medical records

By Tanvi Gupta 01:16 pm Mar 20, 202401:16 pm

What's the story An investigation has been initiated at The London Clinic in Marylebone following Kate Middleton's treatment for abdominal surgery there in January. Per The Mirror, a staff member is suspected of unlawfully attempting to access the medical records of the Princess of Wales while she was getting treated. After the incident, the UK's privacy and data protection regulatory body confirmed that "it received a breach report."

Medical details

'This is a matter for the London Clinic': Kensington Palace

The portal quoted a source suggesting that senior hospital officials reached out to Kensington Palace upon learning of the incident. However, PEOPLE reported that the Palace asserted, "This is a matter for the London Clinic." No specifics regarding the Princess's condition or surgery have been revealed. Kensington Palace previously clarified that the issue was unrelated to cancer and emphasized Middleton's desire for privacy regarding her medical details.

Implications

Consequences of breach for hospital and staff

The alleged violation has left The London Clinic's medical staff stunned. A source reportedly revealed: "The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have allegedly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics." This incident is viewed as detrimental to the hospital's reputation, particularly considering its history of treating members of the Royal Family of the UK.

Mystery

Speculations: Middleton spotted in public post-surgery

Meanwhile, coming back to Middleton, post her surgery, she was apparently spotted in public last Saturday for the first time after Christmas 2023, in a video obtained by TMZ. In this 40-second clip, she is seen strolling with her husband, Prince William outside Windsor Farm Shop, near their residence at Adelaide Cottage. A bystander remarked on the royal couple's outing, saying, "Middleton was out shopping with William, and she looked happy and she looked well."

Wild reactions

Netizens questioned identity of woman in viral video

Netizens remained skeptical about Middleton's viral video, suggesting that the woman featured might be a look-alike. Soon after, a woman named Heidi Agan—supposedly a professional impersonator of the royal family for over a decade—weighed in on the rumors. Agan clarified in a statement, "There has obviously been some speculation about whether it was Kate and William in that footage and stills." "I was at work at the time so I know that is not me."

Anticipated return

Anticipated return of Princess to public duties

All this drama aside, Middleton is speculated to return to her public duties after April 17, once her children are back in school after the Easter break. Following her surgery, the palace conveyed Middleton's desire to "maintain as much normality for her children as possible" during this period. There is speculation that the Princess of Wales may discuss her health when she resumes her public duties.