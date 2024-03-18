Next Article

Per reports, we can expect an update on Kate Middleton's whereabouts soon

Royal Palace might soon share update regarding Kate Middleton's 'disappearance'

By Isha Sharma 12:29 pm Mar 18, 202412:29 pm

What's the story The mystery surrounding the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton's health is deepening by the day, with no concrete confirmation or update from the Royal Palace. Middleton has not been seen in public since Christmas and underwent an abdominal surgery in January. Now, naturally, social media is replete with stories of her "disappearance." Amidst this hullabaloo, Middleton and her husband, William, Prince of Wales, wished everyone on St. Patrick's Day on Sunday.

Royal Palace's post

The Palace shared a video on Sunday

Kensington Palace took to social media on Sunday to share a video and wrote, "Happy St. Patrick's Day! Here's a sneak peek of the [Irish guards] rehearsing for their annual parade. Slainte to all those celebrating today." Separately, rumors are rife that we can expect an important update from the Royal Palace in the coming days, though the British Broadcasting Company (BBC) is yet to confirm if it's "on alert" for any such news.

Her return

Here's what we know about Middleton's expected return

A source recently told The Sunday Times, "They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. That's how she would do it." Reportedly, Middleton plans to return to the public scene around April 17. Notably, Prince Louis's birthday falls on April 23 and the couple "know there is a public appetite to see [the kids] on their birthdays."

Middleton allegedly spotted

Meanwhile, she was allegedly recently spotted

Separately, per The Sun, the Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted looking "happy and healthy" at a farm shop near their Windsor home on Saturday. A witness said, "After all the rumors that had been going around I was stunned to see them there. Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well." "The kids weren't with them but it's such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops."

Flashback

Mother's Day photo scandal and its aftermath

On March 10, Kensington Palace posted a Mother's Day photo of Middleton and her three children. Social media users accused the image of being digitally altered, leading news outlets like the Associated Press to retract it. Kensington Palace later issued a statement allegedly signed by Middleton, apologizing and explaining that she is an "amateur photographer" who "experiments with editing." An insider recently told TST, "She likes trying to make the family look the best they can."