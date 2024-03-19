Next Article

Has Kate Middleton been finally seen? Find out

Kate Middleton spotted 'happy, healthy' with husband? Netizens skeptical

By Tanvi Gupta 10:58 am Mar 19, 202410:58 am

What's the story The mystery surrounding the whereabouts of Kate Middleton continues to deepen. ﻿She has not been seen in public since Christmas and subsequent abdominal surgery in January. However, a new video is now going viral, depicting a "cheerful" Middleton accompanied by her husband Prince William during a visit to the Windsor Farm Shop. The footage, shared by TMZ, shows the royal couple leisurely browsing the store. Has Middleton finally come out of her haven?

Context

Why does this story matter?

Middleton's recent public sightings occurred amid whispers of William's supposed affair and her extended absence following her surgery. The hashtag "WhereIsKate" gained traction on social media platforms, along with increased online interest in British model Rose Hanbury—the alleged flame of Williams. This aside, Middleton also found herself at the center of controversy over a digitally modified family portrait unveiled on Mother's Day.

Public outing

Eyewitness shared details of Middleton's public outing

Per the report, eyewitness Nelson Silva expressed their surprise at spotting the royal couple during their shopping trip. "I saw a couple selecting bread loaves and when the woman turned her face, it seemed familiar," Silva recounted. They later filmed the pair leaving the shop, noting their unassuming exit without a car. Silva described Middleton as appearing "happy, relaxed, and healthy," emphasizing how ordinary their outing seemed.

Doubts about viral video

Netizens questioned identity of woman in viral video

TMZ's recent report aligns with The Sun's earlier claim, stating that the Prince and Princess of Wales were sighted at a farm shop near their Windsor residence on Saturday. However, despite the reports, skepticism prevailed among citizens on social media regarding the identity of the woman in the viral video. One user humorously remarked, "Middleton has clearly been either murdered or kidnapped and replaced with a body double."

Twitter Post

Social media users cast doubts

Twitter Post

Here's another!

Return to duties

Meanwhile, excitement is growing for Middleton's return to royal duties

Middleton's most recent public duty took place on Christmas Day, and she has since taken a break from official engagements. Reportedly, she may resume duties after April 17, once her children are back in school after the Easter break. Insiders hinted that the Princess might share details of her recovery when she resumes her royal duties. For now, the Royal Palace has not issued any official communication.