Next Article

The late Queen's photograph was shared by Kensington Palace in 2023

After Kate's edited photo, Queen Elizabeth's 2023 picture triggers controversy

By Riya Baibhawi 03:04 pm Mar 18, 202403:04 pm

What's the story Days after Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photograph turned out to be doctored, another picture shared by the British Royal family has triggered controversy. A photograph unveiled last year to celebrate late Queen Elizabeth II's 97th birthday has become a topic of discussion online with many claiming it to be fake. The photo, believed to have been taken by Middleton, shows the Queen surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The Kensington Palace had shared the image in 2023.

Birthday photo

Dissecting the controversial birthday photo

The contentious photo, showcasing Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and other royal grandchildren, was first posted on an account associated with the Prince and Princess of Wales. The post marked what would have been Queen Elizabeth's 97th birthday and credited "The Princess" as the photographer. However, a closer look indicates that parts of the image may have been manipulated. Specifically, it seems that Prince Louis was moved within the frame and Zara Tindall's daughter's hair might have been duplicated.

Photo's authenticity

Social media users doubt photo's authenticity

Soon after the photo was shared, social media users didn't hesitate to question its authenticity. A user named Katerina shared the photo, alleging it had been edited in at least nine places. Her post cast doubt on whether Queen Elizabeth II ever posed with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren for this specific photograph. The Observer echoed these doubts, questioning how news agencies could uphold their credibility if they ignored these grassroots claims about the photo's reliability.

Background

Mother's Day photo scandal and its aftermath

On March 10, Kensington Palace posted a Mother's Day photo of Middleton and her three children. Social media users accused the image of being digitally altered, leading news outlets like the Associated Press to retract it. The Kensington Palace later issued a statement allegedly signed by Middleton, apologizing and explaining that she is an "amateur photographer" who "experiments with editing."

Online rumors

Flags at half mast trigger health scare in people

Meanwhile, some social media users claimed that Union Flags were spotted flying at half-mast outside Government Buildings across the United Kingdom. This immediately triggered a health scare for Middleton and King Charles. However, rumors were quickly debunked with many users claiming that the pictures were from Canada, while others claimed they were from the time when Queen Elizabeth II died. The Union Jack or British flag flies at half-mast only when the country or a state is in mourning.