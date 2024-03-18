Next Article

Israel has defended the operation at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces storm Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 02:51 pm Mar 18, 202402:51 pm

What's the story The Israeli military has raided the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, triggering a massive fire and causing multiple casualties, Reuters reported. In a statement, Israel defended the operation as "precise," citing intelligence that suggested senior Hamas leaders were using the hospital. The fire that broke out at the complex's entrance led to cases of suffocation among displaced women and children seeking refuge in the hospital, according to Palestinian health officials.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The development comes amid Qatar-mediated talks between Israel and Hamas over a possible truce during Ramzan. The unrest in the Gaza Strip started last year after the terrorist group killed roughly 1,200 Israelis and took around 240 hostages during its October 7 cross-border attacks on Israel. The Jewish nation responded by launching a multi-pronged military operation on the strip, which has claimed the lives of over 31,500 Palestinians so far.

Alarm triggered

Hospital raid triggers international alarm

After the attack, people were stuck in the surgery and emergency units of the hospital, since the raid cut off the complex's communication system. The Palestinian health ministry said some people were hurt or killed, but it was hard to rescue them because of the intensity of the fire. The incident sparked international concern as Al-Shifa Hospital is Gaza's largest health facility.

Accusations against Israel

Israeli military faces accusations of targeting health facilities

The Palestinian health ministry has accused Israeli forces of committing "another crime against health institutions" following the raid. Hamas also criticized the Israeli military for directly targeting hospital buildings without consideration for patients, medical staff or displaced individuals within. The incident has reignited allegations of war crimes from both sides, with Israel asserting that such sites are used to shelter armed combatants—a claim consistently refuted by Hamas and hospital authorities.

Benjamin Netanyahu speaks

Israel on an offensive despite global pressure

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected international appeals to cease the military campaign against Hamas in Gaza. The conflict, sparked by an unprecedented attack from Hamas on October 7, has led to significant casualties on both sides. Despite warnings of impending famine and a potential humanitarian crisis looming large, Netanyahu vowed to extend operations into Rafah, Gaza's last relatively safe area. The decision has drawn criticism from allies advocating for civilian protection plans.

Aid in progress

Aid arrives in northern Gaza amidst worsening conflict

As the Israel-Hamas conflict rages on, aid has finally reached northern Gaza following a four-month pause. A convoy of 12 trucks arrived on Saturday, loaded with supplies for distribution in Gaza City and the Jabalia refugee camp. However, aid agencies caution that parts of Gaza are already experiencing famine, with hospitals reporting child fatalities due to malnutrition and dehydration. The situation remains dire as Israeli strikes continue to wreak havoc in the densely populated region.