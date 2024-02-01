Indian Navy rescued 19 Pakistani sailors on Monday

Video: Pakistanis thank Indian Navy for rescuing them from pirates

By Chanshimla Varah 11:43 am Feb 01, 202411:43 am

What's the story The Indian Navy rescued 19 Pakistani sailors who had been taken hostage by pirates off Somalia's coast on Monday. A video of the operation was shared by the Navy on Wednesday and has since gone viral. It shows Navy personnel guarding men, presumably pirates, with their hands tied behind their backs. As the video progresses, we see the Pakistani crew being sent away on a boat. At one point, one of the hostages said, "Thank you. Aapne hamara jaan bachaaya."

Context

Why does this story matter?

Recently, the Indian Navy's INS Sumitra has conducted two successful anti-piracy operations. The recent string of attacks in the area has raised concerns about a potential resurgence of piracy in the Indian Ocean. This comes amid a separate surge of attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, targeting vessels linked to Israel. International naval forces have shifted focus northward, leaving a security gap that pirates could exploit.

Rescue mission

INS Sumitra's role in the rescue operation

The rescue by the warship INS Sumitra was the second successful anti-piracy operation in 36 hours. It had previously rescued an Iranian vessel, "MV IMAN," from pirates along the east coast of Somalia and the Gulf of Aden. In the second rescue, the ship was sent to locate and intercept "Al Naeemi," another hijacked Iranian vessel with its 19 Pakistani crew held captive. According to a Pakistani crew member, the Somali pirates surrendered upon seeing INS Sumitra approach their ship.

Twitter Post

Video of the rescue operation

On vigil

Indian navy's commitment to maritime security

Following the rescue, a Navy spokesperson said on X (formerly Twitter), "Indian Navy remains committed to maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), in keeping with PMO India's vision of SAGAR." "Indian Naval warships mission deployed in the IOR are ensuring security against all maritime threats, keeping our seas safe for mariners of all nationalities."

Twitter Post

Pictures from the operation

On alert

Increased surveillance in response to recent attacks

In response to recent attacks, the Indian Navy has also ramped up its surveillance efforts in the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden by deploying advanced destroyers and frigates. On January 26, INS Visakhapatnam was sent to the Gulf of Aden after receiving a distress call from Marlin Luanda, a United Kingdom-linked tanker that caught fire following a missile attack by Houthis. French and United States naval ships also assisted in the rescue operation.