Hemant Soren was arrested on Wednesday night

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren challenges ED arrest in SC

By Chanshimla Varah 12:18 pm Feb 01, 202412:18 pm

What's the story Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has approached the Supreme Court (SC) challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to an alleged land scam case. Top lawyers Kapil Sibal and Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi are representing Soren, and the case will be heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The ED arrested Soren on Wednesday night in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam after six hours of questioning. His arrest also came moments after he demitted the office of Jharkhand chief minister, and Champai Soren was named the state's next chief minister. The ED is investigating over a dozen land deals, including a defense land, wherein mafias, middlemen, and bureaucrats allegedly connived to forge documents. The documents date as far back as 1932.

Details

Solicitor General points out similar petition in Jharkhand High Court

Appearing on behalf of the Union government, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta pointed out that Soren had filed a similar petition in the Jharkhand High Court. The hearing was initially scheduled for Thursday morning. In response, Sibal said they would withdraw the petition from the high court. Mehta expressed concern about fairness to the high court, as they had agreed to hear the case at Soren's request, and now it's being postponed.

Twitter Post

Will withdraw HC petition: Sibal

Third CM

Soren is third Jharkhand CM to be arrested

Soren's arrest by the ED makes him the third state chief minister to be arrested. Before Soren, his father, Shibu Soren, and Congress leader Madhu Koda were arrested. Soren, who assumed office on December 29, 2019, had skipped the previous nine ED summonses before he was eventually arrested. So far, 14 people, including IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan, have been arrested in the case.