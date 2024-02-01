The puja and aarti was performed at around 3:00am

A day after court order, aarti performed at Gyanvapi mosque

By Riya Baibhawi 11:20 am Feb 01, 202411:20 am

What's the story The Varanasi administration, on Thursday, allowed Hindu devotees to offer prayers in the basement of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex. This comes a day after a court order upheld the right of the Hindu side to conduct religious rituals in the historical site. According to reports, a priest conducted the puja and aarti at around 3:00am at the "Vyas Ka Tekhana." Meanwhile, security has been strengthened in the area to prevent any untoward incidents.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Right-wing Hindu outfits assert that several mosques, including the Gyanvapi mosque, were built by Muslim invaders by demolishing Hindu temples. After its formation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fomented the matter during the 1980s and 1990s, highlighting it as a reclamation project for Hindus. However, some Hindu priests allegedly rejected those claims by right-wing organizations—especially over the Gyanvapi dispute—blaming them for inciting communal tensions.

To implement court's decision

Officials hold midnight meeting, take stock of situation

Before the rituals were set to take place, Varanasi District Magistrate S Rajalingam and Commissioner of Police Ashok Mutha Jain held a meeting around midnight to take a stock of the situation, the Hindustan Times reported. In the meeting, which was held within the adjacent premises of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, officials decided on the plan of action to facilitate the implementation of the court's decision. The authorities then cleared a pathway within the barricades to allow access to the cellar.

Midnight activity

Hindu devotees queued up outside Gyanvapi mosque on Wednesday night

Late Wednesday night, the area around the mosque was bustling with activity as Hindu devotees began arriving to pray in the cellar. Members of the Rashtriya Hindu Dal, a Hindu outfit, were observed pasting the word "mandir" (temple) onto a sign near the mosque. In response, a heavy security force was deployed in the area. One of the devotees who offered prayers at the site told ANI, "We are very happy after offering prayers."

Twitter Post

Watch: Devotees react after offering prayers

Petitioner claims

Ownership dispute over cellar

The mosque complex has four "tehkhanas" in the basement and the Vyas family claims possession of one of them. Somnath Vyas, a member of the Vyas family, prayed in the cellar before its sealing in 1993, as per Shailendra Pathak's petition. Pathak, a family member, argued in court that their hereditary priest status entitles them to access and worship within the structure. On Wednesday, the court directed the district administration to enable prayers inside the cellar within a week.

Muslim side's statement

Basement in possession of mosque committee: Muslim side lawyer

The Anjuman Itezamia Masajid Committee's counsel Akhlaque Ahmad has, however, refuted the claims that the Vyas family had ownership of the cellar. He said, "The Vyas family never performed puja in the basement. No idol was there in the cellar. It is wrong to say that the people of Vyas family were in possession." "The basement is in the possession of the ...Masajid Committee," he added. On Wednesday, Ahmad said that he would challenge the order in a higher court.