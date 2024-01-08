Megachurch pastor TB Joshua raped, tortured former members: Report

1/5

World 2 min read

Megachurch pastor TB Joshua raped, tortured former members: Report

By Snehadri Sarkar 04:40 pm Jan 08, 202404:40 pm

Ex-SCOAN members accuse Pastor TB Joshua of rape, torture

TB Joshua, the late Nigerian televangelist, pastor, and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), allegedly raped and tortured numerous worshippers, revealed BBC's two-year investigation. At least 25 former followers, including five from the United Kingdom (UK), alleged atrocities, including rape and forced abortions, by Joshua for over 20 years. The SCOAN has not responded to the claims made by the report but has stated previous allegations against him are "unfounded."

2/5

Forced abortions and physical abuse

The findings of the investigation include accounts of physical torture and allegations of sexual assault, rape, and forced abortions against Joshua inside a compound in Nigeria's Lagos. The witnesses have also told BBC how Joshua allegedly staged his "miracle healings," which were broadcast to millions around the world. One of the victims from the UK, identified as Rae, has described her 12-year experience as one of Joshua's "disciples" in the compound as a nightmare. "We were in hell," she said.

3/5

Joshua and SCOAN's global following

The SCOAN has a massive global following and operates a Christian TV channel called Emmanuel TV along with multiple social media networks that collectively reach millions. From the 1990s to the early 2000s, thousands of pilgrims from Europe, North and South America, Africa, and South East Asia traveled to the church in Nigeria to witness Joshua perform "healing miracles." At least 150 visitors lived with the SCOAN founder as disciples inside his compound in Lagos, some for decades.

4/5

Witness accounts of torture

Speaking to the BBC, Jessica Kaimu, who hails from Namibia, said she endured more than five years of abuse and was raped by the late pastor when she was only 17. She also alleged that she was forced to have five abortions. Other interviewees told BBC that they were often stripped and beaten with electrical cables and horse whips and consistently deprived of sleep.

5/5

SCOAN's response to allegations

The church did not comment on the allegations leveled against Joshua in the BBC report. In a statement, however, the SCOAN said, "Making unfounded allegations against Prophet TB Joshua is not a new occurrence... None of the allegations was ever substantiated." Despite controversies surrounding him, Joshua was celebrated as one of Africa's most influential pastors upon his death in June 2021. Meanwhile, the SCOAN continues to thrive even today under the leadership of Joshua's widow, Evelyn Joshua.