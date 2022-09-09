World

#NewsBytesExplainer: What is Operation Unicorn, Queen Elizabeth's funeral plan

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 09, 2022, 10:25 am 3 min read

The day of her death will be called D-Day and the subsequent days will be referred to as D+1, D+2, and so on for next 10 days.

With Queen Elizabeth II (96) passing away at her Highlands residence, Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday evening, instead of London, her funeral plans will begin with Operation Unicorn and eventually follow Operation London Bridge. Operation London Bridge was the predisposed procedure for her funeral had she, the oldest and longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom, passed away in London.

Details The funeral plan was changed to Operation Unicorn

The plan for the funeral beginning in Scotland was codenamed Operation Unicorn as it is the national animal of Scotland, apart from being part of the royal coat of arms along with the lion.

Operation Unicorn Queen's body to be taken to Holyroodhouse Palace in Edinburgh

Under this plan, the Queen's body will first be taken from Balmoral to the Holyroodhouse Palace, her residence in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. After a short while, the body will be carried to St Giles Cathedral in a procession down the central avenue of the Royal Mile. Operation Unicorn was first mentioned in the Edinburgh parliament's online papers in 2017.

Operation London Bridge PM Liz Truss to receive the coffin in London

The Queen's body will be taken to London on a royal train from Waverley Station in Edinburgh. The newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss will receive the coffin, which will be taken to Buckingham Palace. On D+10, her state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey and committal service in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before her burial in King George VI Memorial Chapel.

Information 'London Bridge is down'

Shortly before announcing the death, the BBC presenters changed into black clothes, and the UK's national anthem "God Save the Queen" was played with the flag over Buckingham Palace lowered to half-staff. Had the Queen not passed away in Scotland, her private secretary was to call up the PM informing her of the death, saying "London Bridge is down," according to protocol.

Facts Queen to be buried with parents, husband at the chapel

The Queen will join her parents and late husband, Prince Philip, buried at King George VI Memorial Chapel. The Queen spent most of her summers on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire. Prince Philip and the Queen married in 1947 and spent part of their honeymoon at Birkhall — a hunting lodge on the estate bought by Prince Albert for Queen Victoria in 1852.